Pro wrestling legend Sting had high praise for AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin and Jungle Boy after their main event match on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

Sting cut a promo after Dynamite went off the air.

“Does it get any better than what you just saw?” Sting asked fans at Daily’s Place. “This is the best wrestling I have ever seen, and I mean that. I have seen a lot of years of wrestling. Give it up for Jungle Boy. Give it up for Darby. Give it up for AEW. It’s Showtime with AEW.”

Sting then encouraged fans to chant “AE Dub” before leaving the ring.

Allin successfully retained his title against Jungle Boy.

