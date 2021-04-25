Vince McMahon spoke during the WWE Q1 investor’s call last Thursday about the company surviving and thriving through the COVID-19 pandemic. During the call, McMahon talked about the company being able to overcome the struggles of the pandemic and finding a way to change their business into a positive.

“Like any other form of entertainment or sport, we’re coming out of COVID,” McMahon said. “At first we were in survival mode but we found a way. Once we felt secure we then saw this as an opportunity to rethink the way we do business and open what I call, the WWE treasure chest.”

Although the company’s Q1 earnings are down slightly, McMahon didn’t seem worried by the loss. While speaking to investors, McMahon said the current team he’s working with is the greatest they’ve ever had and that he’s excited for the future of the company

“The only way that you can do that is to have the best management team in WWE history, and we have that team,” McMahon said. “A team that’s innovative, a team that grabs revenue and has reorganized our company in a far more efficient way.

“Take advantage of new revenue streams, new online platforms, new consumer products, new content creation and new opportunities to expand our media rights portfolio on a global basis. I’m always excited about our business, I don’t think I’ve ever been as excited as I am now.”

You can read the coverage from the WWE Q1 2021 Earnings Call here, which includes comments from Stephanie McMahon and other WWE executives.