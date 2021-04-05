Back in December 2020, WWE wrestler Wesley Blake announced that he and his wife, former NXT wrestler Sara Lee were expecting their third child.

Today on social media, Blake announced the baby’s gender.

He wrote on Twitter, ” Happy Easter Today, the Easter bunny hid eggs, baskets and gave us great news. Our 3rd baby will be…… a BOY @SaraAnn_Lee”

Blake was a member of the former stable, The Forgotten Sons. He also held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Buddy Murphy for nearly seven months in 2015.

He’s currently listed on WWE.com as part of the SmackDown roster.

Sara Lee was the female winner of the sixth season of Tough Enough. She was in NXT from 2015 to 2016.

Below is the video Blake shared: