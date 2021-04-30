Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Adam Pearce becoming WWE Director of Live Events

* More on WWE corporate moves

* CM Punk’s joke about WWE NXT’s “QAnon Stable”

* AEW Dynamite viewership dippng

* The Young Bucks’ homage to Seth Rollins on Dynamite

Scott Fishman’s conversation with ROH Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing what AEW – NJPW dream matches most interest you

You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. You can find the full audio from today’s show, as well as the video of Scott’s interview with Tracy, via the embedded players below: