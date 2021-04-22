Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts being a “one-match show”

* Sting praising Darby Allin vs Jungleboy

* WWE NXT viewership

* Backstage news on Charlotte’s WWE “suspension”

* Daniel Bryan feeling “detached” in WrestleMania main event

* Bruno Sammartino getting a Pittsburgh park named after him

Wrestling Inc. President Raj Giri’s conversation with MLW owner Court Bauer

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who you thought had a better pro wrestling show this week, WWE NXT or AEW Dynamite

You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. You can find the full audio from today’s show via the embedded player below: