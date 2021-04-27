Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Second City Chicago’s EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Braun Strowman being added to the WrestleMania Backlash WWE Championship match

* The formation of R-K-Bro

* Social media backlash to Adnan Virk’s RAW commentary

* Mustafa Ali and Ricochet reigniting their feud

* The Supreme Court declining to hear a WWE CTE case

* Marty The Moth debuting on AEW Dark

Nick’s conversation with Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. Featuring Brandon discussing:

* Possible NHL – AEW conflicts

* WWE’s Q1 2021 financial report

* Nick Khan assuming more power within WWE

* Adnan Virk being added to RAW commentary

* India becoming a key WWE market

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who your current favorite WWE tag team is

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who your current favorite WWE tag team is