Today’s episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Backstage news on Drake Younger (Drake Wuertz)’s WWE NXT suspension earlier this year

* Jason Jordan’s new WWE role

* WWE looking to experiment with live events

* AJ Styles and Omos returning to RAW

* Braun Strowman’s new record

Nick’s conversation with JD Drake. Featuring Drake discussing:

* His upcoming Limitless Wrestling Championship against Daniel Garcia

* His WWE try-out in 2020

* How the pandemic led to the biggest run of his career

* How his AEW matches came about

* Facing Darby Allin for the AEW TNT Championship

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who you think will walk out of AEW Dynamite as the IWGP US Champion on May 12th

