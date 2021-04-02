Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

* Triple H’s meeting with WWE NXT talent

* The second-to-last Wednesday Night War viewership numbers

* Brian Kendrick possibly retiring

* Logan Paul’s WrestleMania 37 involvement

* Chris Jericho appearing on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions

The full audio from Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand & Deliver” media call

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who you think will win the 2021 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

