Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Kevin Dunne reportedly not “getting” Billie Kay

* Internal WWE praise for Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks

* Pat McAfee’s first WWE Smackdown

* Why AEW has been filming so much content

* Sean Waltman teasing a match against Sami Zayn next SummerSlam

Nick’s interview with Cinta de Oro (fka Sin Cara). Featuring de Oro discussing:

* Asking for his WWE release

* Not feeling heard by WWE

* How WWE books Latin American talent

* Paul Heyman telling him “Sin Cara is dead”

* The wear and tear ten years with WWE took on his body

* His upcoming debut for Qatar Pro Wrestling

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing what pro wrestling ring you would like to see Samoa Joe wrestle next

