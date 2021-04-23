Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Mickie James and other released WWE talent getting their belongings in trash bags

* Mark Carrano being fired

* More WWE corporate shake-ups

* Undertaker clarifying his “soft” comments

* AEW Dynamite staying above a million viewers

The full audio from the WWE Q1 2021 Financial Call with Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan and Michael Weiss

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing where you would like to see Daniel Bryan wrestle outside of WWE

