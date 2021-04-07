Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Mike Tyson appearing tonight on AEW Dynamite

* MVP revealing why Chris Jericho has him blocked on Twitter

* Seth Rollins saying Hulk Hogan may not be a great human being

* Nikki Cross commenting on not being used on WWE TV

* An update to The Fiend’s look

* Lars Sullivan doing a pro wrestling signing

Nick’s interview with Nita Strauss. Featuring Strauss discussing:

* Playing the National Anthem tonight at Takeover

* Her relationship with Triple H

* Playing Shinsuke Nakamura to the ring at WrestleMania 32

* Participating in WWE Evolution

* Her upcoming second album

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing which WWE Takeover Night One match you all are most excited for

You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. You can find the full video from today’s show, including the full video from Strauss’ interview, via the embedded players below: