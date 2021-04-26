Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Backstage news on Kalisto’s release

* Mark Carrano’s ex-girlfriend accusing him of several things

* The latest WWE Corporate shake-ups

* Nick Khan accumulating more power within WWE

* Daniel Bryan possibly leaving Smackdown

* The Miz wanting to be Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat

Nick’s conversation with Ring of Honor Board of Directors’ member Maria Kanellis-Bennett. Featuring Maria discussing:

* Bringing female representation to ROH management

* The upcoming ROH Women of Honor tournament to crown a new ROH Women’s Champion

* Her leap to ROH with her husband Mike Bennett

* When ROH might welcome fans back to shows

* Recently released WWE talent possibly coming to ROH

* The ROH – NJPW relationship

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing what you think of the Impact – AEW relationship

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing what you think of the Impact – AEW relationship