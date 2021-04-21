Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Ronda Rousey’s pregnancy

* Becky Lynch modeling Sami Zayn’s shirt

* WWE NXT fallout

* WWE WrestleMania 37 financial figures

* ROH introducing Women of Honor Wednesdays

Nick’s conversation with Charlie Haas. Featuring Haas discussing:

* How he got involved with SWE

* His tag team run in WWE with Shelton Benjamin

* WWE creative frustrations

* Moving into a coaching role

* His relationship with Kurt Angle

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing which recently teased CM Punk “dream match” most interests you

You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. You can find the full audio from today’s show via the embedded player below: