Second City Chicago’s EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE not requiring COVID-19 quarantine for WrestleMania week

* Scrapped plans for the women’s battle royal at WrestleMania

* The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal being moved to Smackdown

* John Morrison and Damien Priest being added to Miz and Bad Bunny’s match

* Cathy Kelley hinting at a WWE return

* Triple H confirming he’s spoken with CM Punk

Nick’s interview with Tony Deppen. Featuring Deppen discussing:

* His brewery that is about to open

* The controversy that led to BierHaus

* What fans can expect from the show

* His status with ROH

* Working with Brody King

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing which WWE Superstar you think should be added to the WWE WrestleMania 37 card

