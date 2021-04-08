Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night One results

* The Young Bucks re-aligning with Kenny Omega

* Mike Tyson’s AEW Dynamite appearance

* Updates on Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch’s WWE returns

* Keith Lee appearing on tonight’s NXT Takeover watch-along

The full audio from Triple H and Shawn Michaels’ post-NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night One media call

Nick’s interviews with JTG and AJ Gray

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing which pro wrestling show you thought was better last night: WWE NXT or AEW Dynamite

You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. You can find the full video from today’s show, including the full video from JTG’s interview, via the embedded players below: