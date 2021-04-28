Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Ted DiBiase’s WWE NXT debut

* NXT new “Diamond Mine” stable

* WWE’s new brand banners

* Backstage news from RAW about the UFC 261 crowd

* AJ Styles and Omos not appearing on WWE TV for a month

* Jim Johnston’s comments about AEW

* ROH and CMLL dissolving their relationship

* Alberto Del Rio set to take on Andrade

Nick’s conversation with Triller and MLW commentator Ray Flores. Featuring Flores discussing:

* How he got hooked up with Triller Fight Club

* Calling Jake Paul vs Ben Askren alongside Snoop Dogg

* CM Punk possibly fighting at a future Triller Fight Club PPV

* His new role as an MLW commentator

* MLW’s new TV deal with VICE TV

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing which season three episode of Dark Side of The Ring you are most looking forward to

You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. You can find the full audio from today’s show via the embedded player below: