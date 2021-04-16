Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Kevin Kellam joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE releasing ten WWE Superstars

* AEW Dynamite doing big viewership numbers

* Aleister Black reportedly returning to WWE TV soon

* Pat McAfee joining the WWE Smackdown commentary team

* Backstage news on how WWE feels WrestleMania 37 came across

Nick’s interview with Jimmy Korderas. Featuring Korderas discussing:

* WWE WrestleMania 37

* Roman Reigns pulling Edge on top of Daniel Bryan during his pin

* Bobby Lashley retaining the WWE Championship

* Bianca Belair winning the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship

* Alexa Bliss and The Fiend

* AEW officiating

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing which WWE Superstar release you are most upset about

