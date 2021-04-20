Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Second City Chicago’s EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Kenn Doane retiring from pro wrestling

* Backstage news on the recent WWE releases

* WWE “suspending” Charlotte

* RETRIBUTION members reportedly heading to Smackdown

* MLW coming to VICE TV

Nick’s interview with Hugo Savinovich. Featuring Savinovich discussing:

* His post-WWE release interview with Andrade

* Charlotte’s relationship with WWE

* How WWE treats it’s Latin American talent

* The Fiend’s booking

* WWE controlling it’s talent

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing which RETRIBUTION member you think will find the most success in WWE following the group’s breakup

You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. You can find the full audio from today’s show, as well as the full video of Savinovich’s interview, via the embedded players below: