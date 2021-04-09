Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

* WWE NXT beating AEW Dynamite in overall viewership on the final night of the Wednesday Night War

* WWE NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night Two results

* Becky Lynch possibly returning at WrestleMania

* Season three of Dark Side of The Ring

The full audio from Triple H and Shawn Michaels’ post-NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night Two media call

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag giving previews and predictions for each of the WWE WrestleMania 37 matches

