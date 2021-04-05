Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Backstage news on Vince McMahon’s decision to break up The Hurt Business

* Apollo Crews challenging Big E to a Nigerian Drum Match

* WWE’s list of banned terms from WrestleMania 36

* Ozzy Osbourne going into the WWE Hall of Fame

* Steve Austin commenting on Chris Jericho’s upcoming Broken Skull Sessions interview

* Ivelisse Velez speaking out about her lack of push in AEW

Nick’s interview with The Blue Meanie. Featuring Meanie discussing:

* His Mind of The Meanie podcast turning one-year old

* WWE’s lack of creative direction

* Paul Wight’s leap to AEW

* The Hurt Business breaking up

* AEW’s multiple factions

* AEW’s relationship with Impact

* Talking with Tony Khan via AOL Chat in the 90s

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing what you think of Will Ospreay as the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing what you think of Will Ospreay as the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion