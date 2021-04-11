Steel Cage Match: Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler joins Cole and Saxton for guest commentary. Out first comes Shane McMahon to the cage. He’s wearing a custom Brains vs. Braun jersey. Out next comes Braun Strowman to a big pop as the smoke and pyro goes off.

Braun is attacked at ringside by Elias and Jaxson Ryker. They unload with steel chair shots as Shane watches from the cage door. They focus on Braun’s leg and now Shane pulls Braun into the cage. Shane grabs one of the chairs and starts beating Braun around the cage with it. Braun starts to fight back and stops Shane from leaving the cage. Braun warns Shane that he’s going to get these hands.

Shane unloads with quick punches and kicks the hurt leg. Shane ducks Braun’s punches and delivers more body shots, and a kick to the hip. Shane with more strikes. He goes to climb the cage but slips from the rain earlier. Braun grabs him but Shane fights from the top rope. Shane rips a piece of sheet metal from the top of the cage and starts beating Braun around the ring with it.

Shane covers but Braun easily kicks out. Braun stops Shane from crawling for the door again. Braun launches Shane across the ring and then sends him face-first into the steel of the cage wall, and again with force. Braun levels Shane again but his own leg is bothering him. Braun continues to punish Shane with the steel. Braun with a big clubbing shot to the chest in the middle of the ring as fans cheer him on. Braun yells out and continues stalking Shane.

Braun scoops Shane for the running powerslam but his leg hurts him and Shane slides out. Shane sends Braun face-first into the steel several times, then hits the hurt knee. Shane jumps up and drops Braun with a big DDT. Shane climbs to the top turnbuckle for Coast 2 Coast now. He hits it without a chair or weapon. Shane lands hard but manages to cover Braun for a close 2 count.

Elias and Ryker are back now. They start climbing the cage on one side. Shane also climbs up as they try to help him get over the top. Braun runs and hits the cage wall, knocking Elias and Ryker off to the floor. Shane also falls off, landing on the mat down below. Shane climbs up to escape but Braun stops him. They reach the top but Shane grabs a toolbox from the very top. He smashes Braun in the face with it, sending him down to the mat.

Shane starts climbing down the cage wall now. He makes it half way to the floor on the other side but Braun reaches through the cage wall and stops him by grabbing his hand and fingers. Braun rips part of the cage wall off and peels it open. Shane is shocked. Braun pulls Shane back into the cage through the hole he’s created. Braun unloads with body shots while they’re on the top rope now. Braun pushes Shane up to the top of the cage now. Braun joins him on top of the cage as fans pop. Braun is standing on both feet on the very top of the cage. He picks Shane up by his throat and yells at him, asking who’s stupid now? Braun launches Shane from the very top of the cage, down to the mat.

Braun stands tall on the top of the cage as fans cheer him on. Shane is laid out flat on his back in the middle of the ring. Braun climbs back down to the mat. Braun talks about how this is for every person who has ever been called stupid or been bullied. Braun scoops Shane and hits the running powerslam in the middle of the ring now, holding it for the pin to win.

Winner: Braun Strowman

This is from our live coverage of WrestleMania 37 Night One. You can click here to access our full coverage post with your feedback and Viewing Party…