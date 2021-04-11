WWE Title Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

We go to the ring and out first comes Drew McIntyre with his sword. Drew gets a big pyro explosion on the stage before heading to the ring. Fans cheer Drew on as he hits the ring and more fireworks go off above the stadium. The lightning strikes on the screens as The Hurt Business comes out next – WWE Champion Bobby Lashley with MVP. Drew stares Lashley down as he marches to the ring. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome.

The bell rings and they lock up at 8:45pm. They go into the ropes and keep it locked. We get a stalemate as they break. They lock back up and Lashley goes behind. Drew breaks it and applies a headlock. They run the ropes and Lashley drops Drew with a shoulder but he gets right back up. They go for a test of strength but Drew takes control. They run the ropes again and Drew nails a big overhead throw. Drew taunts Lashley and they have words now.

Lashley mushes Drew in the face. Drew rocks him and they start trading strikes. Lashley beats Drew into the corner as MVP cheers him on. Drew turns it around in the corner and kicks away. Lashley fights free and beats Drew down against the ropes. Drew clotheslines Lashley over the top rope to the floor. Drew follows but Lashley sends him into the barrier kidney-first. Lashley goes on and tosses Drew into the barrier again as the referee counts. Lashley keeps control and drives Drew into another part of the barrier. Drew limps around as Lashley breaks the count. Lashley brings it back in and hits a thrust in the corner, then a neckbreaker for 2.

Lashley mounts Drew with right hands. Lashley beats Drew around and then puts a boot to the throat on the bottom rope. Drew gets up with big chops to the chest. Lashley shoves him into the corner. Lashley charges but hits the ring post shoulder-first as Drew moves. Drew drops Lashley by his arm and applies an armbar on the mat. Lashley fights it and unloads with right hands to break the hold.

Lashley with more strikes and thrusts in the corner now. Lashley stands tall with his arms in the air for a mixed reaction. Drew gets whipped in the corner but he comes out with a big clothesline and more offense. Drew ducks a clothesline and launches Lashley with an overhead throw, and a second throw. MVP looks concerned now. Drew with a neckbreaker and they’re both flat on their backs now. Drew kips up for a pop. Fans cheer Drew on as he stalks Lashley. Drew goes for the Futureshock DDT but Lashley rams him back into the corner. Lashley charges but runs into an elbow. Drew with another big overhead suplex for a 2 count.

Drew goes for the arm again but Lashley unloads with strikes to get free. Lashley levels Drew with a big clothesline. Lashley lifts Drew and slams him face-first for a close 2 count. MVP yells for Lashley to finish Drew. They tangle and Lashley lifts Drew, then drives him into the mat for another close 2 count. Lashley goes for The Hurt Lock but Drew resists. Lashley with knees to the gut now. Lashley scoops Drew on his shoulders but Drew gets free. They fight out of the corner now. Drew with big elbow strikes in the corner. Drew with the inverted Alabama Slam, slamming Lashley on his face for another close 2 count.

McIntyre takes Lashley to the top now, chopping him in the chest. Drew climbs up and works Lashley over. Drew goes for the superplex but Lashley resists and they both go down on the top turnbuckle, sitting up. Lashley rocks Drew. Drew applies a Kimura-like submission on the top turnbuckle Lashley fights free and knocks Drew upside down into a Tree of Woe. Drew counters and launches Lashley to the mat. Drew gets to his feet for a big pop now. Drew charges for a Claymore Kick but Lashley catches him with a huge chokeslam for a pop. Drew kips up and Lashley can’t believe it.

They start brawling with big strikes now. Drew with another big belly-to-belly suplex. Drew nails the Futureshock DDT, and a second Futureshock. Drew keeps it locked in and hits a third Futureshock in the middle of the ring. Lashley still kicks out at 2 and Drew can’t believe it. Drew sits up on his knees as Lashley slowly gets up.

Drew charges for a Claymore but Lashley falls to the mat and MVP helps him to the floor to safety. Drew runs the ropes and leaps out, taking down MVP and Lashley to the floor. The referee counts and Drew brings Lashley back in at the 4 count. Drew goes to the top and comes off but Lashley catches him. Lashley tries for The Hurt Lock but Drew resists. Lashley launches Drew and then drops him face-first into the mat. Lashley yells at Drew to get up now. Drew fights off The Hurt Lock but they end up in the corner. Drew charges but Lashley goes for another big Spinebuster. It’s somewhat blocked as Drew takes them down for another Kimura attempt. Drew tightens it on the mat as the referee checks on Lashley. Lashley breaks it by getting the bottom rope.

Drew sits up first and nods his head to get back into it. Lashley is also slowly getting up. They get up and trade strikes in the middle of the ring. Lashley sends Drew face-first into the top turnbuckle as Drew delivers elbow strikes. Lashley runs into a kick. Drew with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt into the corner. Drew charges for a Claymore but MVP briefly distracts him with a yell from ringside. Lashley takes advantage and takes back control. Drew struggles but Lashley gets The Hurt Lock applied now. Drew starts fading.

Lashley keeps the hold locked in as Drew fades to one knee. The referee checks him. Drew starts to rally for a pop. Drew breaks it using the turnbuckles but Lashley comes back up with the hold still applied. Drew fades back to his knees, then down on the mat. The referee calls the match for Lashley to retain.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

