As noted, tonight was the premiere of Biography: “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, which aired at 8 pm ET on A&E.

Several members of the pro wrestling industry took to social media to react to the episode.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley tweeted several times. One tweet was, “THIS AUSTIN BIO IS SO FREAKING GOOD! @steveaustinBSR”

Jim Ross assured a fan that the A&E Doc Series wasn’t “BS.”

He replied, “It’s damn real, Crystal.”

“The Cowboy” James Storm tweeted, “That was some good s--t right there. 🍺🍺 @steveaustinBSR @AETV #Biography”

Natalya wrote, “Watching @steveaustinBSR documentary on @AETV. Just when you thought you knew it all about someone- Steve Austin surprises us. Really inspired by his story. If you’re a student of the game, watch this. 🐍”

Taz praised the Biography episode, writing, “Just got done watching Biography episode covering @steveaustinBSR life/career. It was awesome …I highly recommend it if you haven’t watched it… SCSA is a quality guy & just a good fucking dude who worked his tail off!🍻”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson praised the show and Stone Cold before it even aired on TV. He tweeted, “TUNE IN TONIGHT @8PM @aetv @steveaustinBSR was a HUGE INFLUENCE on my career and our legendary feud we went on to become the biggest box office draw pro wrestling has ever seen And he went on to become the one man to ignite and lead the greatest era in pro wrestling history.”

Dark Order member John Silver shared, “We were soo spoiled as fans during Stone Colds run”

