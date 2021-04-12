WWE announced this morning that Adnan Virk will be taking over play-by-play commentary for Monday Night RAW. Wrestling Inc. exclusively reported on this change during WrestleMania 37 weekend.

Virk is a Canadian sportscaster who had hosted The Score in Canada. He worked for ESPN from 2010 until 2019, when he was fired for allegedly leaking ESPN information to the media.

Virk spoke to The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch about his move to WWE. He talked about what joining WWE means to him.

I’m elated to be joining the premier sports-entertainment company in my new role with WWE,” Adnan Virk said. “As a kid who grew up idolizing WWE Hall of Famers like Bret Hart and Ric Flair, the opportunity to call modern legends like Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair and so many others alongside Corey Graves and Byron Saxton is truly humbling.”

Virk also tweeted about the announcement as well. He reflected on how much of a dream come true this new role is for him.

Virk tweeted, “When people say what would you tell your younger self…if I could speak about this opportunity with @WWE 10 year old AV would be screaming with glee!”

In their announcement, WWE said Virk will continue his on-air host role across MLB Network’s programming this season. He will also continue his work on the podcasts that he co-hosts.

Corey Graves and Byron Saxton will be part of the RAW commentary team as color analysts. WWE stated that Tom Phillips will become the new host of 205 Live and “oversee special projects for WWE’s programming on Peacock and at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.” Phillips will also remain in his role of Senior Manager of On Air Talent.

Wrestling Inc. also exclusively reported that Phillips was taken off WrestleMania commentary for the RAW brand due to COVID protocols. WWE additionally announced that Samoa Joe remains part of the WWE talent roster.