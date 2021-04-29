Earlier this week on RAW, Braun Strowman was involved in three separate matches – a Handicap Match against T-BAR and MACE, a Tag Team Match where he teamed up with Drew McIntyre versus T-BAR and MACE, and finally, a Singles Match against McIntyre.

WWE has now confirmed that Strowman became the first Superstar in the history of WWE, WCW and ECW to compete in televised Singles, Tag Team and Handicap matches – all in the same night.

The WWE Stats & Info account noted that “nearly 1,000 records” were reviewed.

By defeating McIntyre, Strowman was added to the WWE Championship match at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. Bobby Lashley will now defend his title in a triple-threat contest.

