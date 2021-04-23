During today’s WWE Q1 2021 earnings, WWE President Nick Khan announced that WWE is developing an anime series for Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll offers the largest anime streaming service in the world and is one of the top 10 streaming companies in the United States.

“As we continue to expand WWE’s brand beyond the ring, we remain focused on developing a slate of original programming from our WWE Studios,” Khan said. “We sold a multiepisode anime series to Crunchyroll, which as all of you know is now owned by Sony.”

Khan also spoke about how Biography: “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, was the highest-rated biography on A&E in 16 years. The Steve Austin documentary is the first of an 8-part Biography: WWE Legends series. The series will be covering other WWE Hall of Famers such as Bret Hart and Ultimate Warrior.

