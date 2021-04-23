WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk is currently recovering from COVID-19.

The 76 year old Funk recently contracted the coronavirus and is doing fine while in quarantine, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Funk said he believes he picked up COVID-19 from attending church recently.

There was concern for The Hardcore Legend’s health earlier this year after Dustin Rhodes tweeted that Funk was in “a lot of pain” in his hip.

Funk has famously retired multiple times over the years but last wrestled in 2017.

