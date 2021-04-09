Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has confirmed that he will be a guest commentator during one of the matches at this weekend’s WrestleMania 37.

In an interview with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald, Booker T was asked if he will be a part of the preshow panel or get involved in any other way during the two-night event at Raymond James Stadium.

“Well, I’m gonna be on the [preshow] panel and I’m also doing special guest commentary on one of the matches,” revealed Booker T. “I don’t wanna give away which match yet.”

Booker T added he was still having a lot of fun representing his generation and passing on his knowledge to the younger generation.

“It’s crazy, these many years later I’m still part of the crew. I’m always trying to pass on [knowledge] and instill some of what we did back in the day. I still get such a rush out of doing this job, just to be a part of it. Hopefully, I’ll be doing it for a long time.”

Booker T also spoke in length about teaming up with A&E for two new documentaries – “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” and “Biography.”

A little later, he also revealed that he was going to launch a new clothing line in the future.

“I’ve always worked closely on my own gears and suits over the years, everything I’ve tried to put out there has come from me. So, definitely, you can expect a clothing line to come out sometime in the future.”

As noted earlier, Booker T was critical of WWE’s decision to split up The Hurt Business on a recent episode of The Hall of Fame Podcast.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Miami Herald with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.