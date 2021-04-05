WWE today officially announced that WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil been named the recipient of the 2020 Warrior Award.

“Titus is a dedicated father, humanitarian and WWE Global Ambassador. His unwavering passion to help others in need is simply unmatched,” said WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon. “Although he does not seek recognition, I am thrilled that his work will be spotlighted to WWE fans around the world.”

WWE introduced the Warrior Award in 2015, in honor of WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior. According to WWE, the award is “presented to an individual who has exhibited unwavering strength and perseverance and who lives life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of The Ultimate Warrior.” Past recipients of the award are Connor “The Crusher” Michalek in 2015; Joan Lunden in 2016; Eric LeGrand in 2017; Jarrius “JJ” Robertson in 2018 and Sue Aitchison in 2019.

The Warrior Award presentation will be part of the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which airs this Tuesday, April 6 at 8 PM ET on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network internationally. The ceremony will include both the 2020 and 2021 classes, and was taped last week.

Davey Boy Smith, JBL, Jushin Liger, The nWo, The Bella Twins, William Shatner, Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff, Rob Van Dam, Kane, The Great Khali and Ozzy Osbourne are also part of the 2020 and 2021 WWE Hall of Fame classes.