WWE RAW Superstar Ricochet has given a shout out to NJPW star Will Ospreay, who captured the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship from Kota Ibushi at Sunday’s Sakura Genesis.

Through a tweet, Ricochet put over Ospreay as a game changer and ended the message with the word “Dive” – a reference to the “Dive” vs. “Headlock” social media beef from a few years ago which began after Randy Orton roasted indie wrestling with a rant.

Ricochet wrote, “Major shout out to the homie @WillOspreay. Changing the game. Keep pushing Willie boy! …Dive.”

See below for the tweets:

Major shout out to the homie @WillOspreay. Changing the game. Keep pushing Willie boy! …Dive ♥️ — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) April 6, 2021