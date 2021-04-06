WWE RAW Superstar Ricochet has given a shout out to NJPW star Will Ospreay, who captured the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship from Kota Ibushi at Sunday’s Sakura Genesis.
Through a tweet, Ricochet put over Ospreay as a game changer and ended the message with the word “Dive” – a reference to the “Dive” vs. “Headlock” social media beef from a few years ago which began after Randy Orton roasted indie wrestling with a rant.
Ricochet wrote, “Major shout out to the homie @WillOspreay. Changing the game. Keep pushing Willie boy! …Dive.”
See below for the tweets:
Major shout out to the homie @WillOspreay. Changing the game. Keep pushing Willie boy! …Dive ♥️
— Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) April 6, 2021
Yeah…….but I'm having fun & making money so I'm happy………dive https://t.co/0qYe9KajTv
— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) May 13, 2017
…..dive https://t.co/3AclxV2jdb
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) May 13, 2017