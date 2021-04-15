WWE announced that they have released Mojo Rawley, bringing the number of talents that they have released today to ten.

Rawley first signed with WWE in 2012. He made his main roster debut on the SmackDown brand in June of 2019.

Rawley last wrestled on SmackDown on June 15 of last year, losing to Shorty G.

As reported, earlier, Samoa Joe, Peyton Royce, Bo Dallas, Mickie James, Billie Kay, Chelsea Green, Kalisto, Wesley Blake and Tucker were also released today.

You can view WWE’s full statement below: