WWE is reportedly looking at having fans in the crowd for the 2021 SummerSlam pay-per-view.

WWE has not announced the date or location for SummerSlam as of this writing, but Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reports that the current plan is to hold SummerSlam in front of a live crowd.

WWE’s announcement on their ThunderDome residency at the Yuengling Center in Tampa noted that events at this venue will remain on a closed-set with no fans in attendance. The company is expected to wrap up this residency on Monday, August 2, but there’s no word on where they are headed next. The biggest show of the summer is usually held in late August, so it’s likely that SummerSlam would be held at a new venue.

WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan indicated earlier this month that the company may have big news to announce soon on touring.

It was reported in 2020 that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was determined to have fans at last year’s SummerSlam event but that obviously did not happen. It will be interesting to see if they can make it happen this year after a successful WrestleMania 37 Weekend with fans in attendance.

