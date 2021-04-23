WWE officials are still planning to return to ticketed live event touring in the second half of this year.

An investor on Thursday’s WWE Q1 2021 earnings call asked about touring plans and if WWE will go right into 100% touring, or if they will keep a ThunderDome residency at another venue while touring. WWE Chief Financial Officer Kristina Salen responded and said the company hopes to go into full touring, and no longer use the Thunderdome.

“We haven’t decided yet what our touring plans will be for this summer,” Salen said. “But we are very hopeful that we return to touring in the second half of this year. And our hope is that we go to full touring, not that we have retained semi-permanent residency in one location and go half-out so to speak.

“Our guidance, just so you know, assumes that we go full touring in the second half of this year, which is what we disclosed when we talked about our guidance back in February. So going half semi-permanent residency and half touring, wouldn’t be the most ideal situation from a financial perspective, but also, really, just from a fan engagement perspective. We’re really looking forward to getting out on the road again.”

WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan noted in his opening statement that investors should “stay tuned” for WWE’s announcement showcasing their full-time return to live event touring. He did not give an idea of when that announcement will be made.

WWE’s current ThunderDome residency at the Yuengling Center in Tampa is expected to expire the first week of August due to other bookings the venue has.

It was reported this week that WWE is considering Phoenix, Arizona or somewhere in Texas as a potential location for the 2021 SummerSlam pay-per-view in August, as WWE is planning to have fans at the big event, and to hold it in a stadium setting. There’s no word yet on if WWE’s return to touring or their next residency will factor into those SummerSlam venue plans, but we will keep you updated.

