Nikki Cross wants to wrestle.

The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion took to Twitter today to emphasize how much she’s itching to get back inside a squared circle.

“I got my bachelors,” Cross wrote. “I’m halfway through my masters. I’ll get a PhD if I want to. I’m a qualified personal trainer and gym instructor. Heck I could teach a spin class if I wanted to. But I want what I want. I want to wrestle. I want to entertain. It’s what I was born to do.”

Cross was drafted to RAW in October but has not made many appearances since splitting with Alexa Bliss. This past January, Cross posted a video on Twitter expressing her frustrations with her booking, saying she had been “outright ignored” since leaving the tag division.

As of this writing, Cross is not advertised for the WrestleMania 37 card.

You can see Cross’s recent tweet and her January video below: