WWE is reportedly hoping to start testing weekend live events this summer as they prepare for a return to ticketed touring later in the year.

As we’ve noted, WWE executives stated on the recent Q1 2021 earnings call that they are “very hopeful” that they will resume touring in the second half of this year.

In an update, PWInsider reports that officials plan to start out with some test live events this summer. Everything is still very early in the planning stages and would be subject to where things stand with the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as local rules & regulations.

WWE would reportedly like to start this process out in July or August, but nothing has been decided on as they are strategizing on how to best handle the situation. WWE is reportedly paying close attention to how numerous “waves” of the pandemic have played out internationally as they want to make the best informed decision as to when and where they can start running events.

While test weekend live events are possible, it’s so early in the process that they have not locked in any dates, or booked any venues. However, WWE officials are preparing and waiting for the right opportunity to take the next step forward.

You can click here for details on what WWE Chief Financial Officer Kristina Salen said durng the Q1 call about the future of touring vs. ThunderDome residencies.

WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan noted in his Q1 call opening statement that investors should “stay tuned” for WWE’s announcement showcasing their full-time return to live event touring with fans in the crowd. He did not give an idea of when that announcement will be made, but it should be around summer time.

