This week, WWE held their annual Hall of Fame ceremony inducting both the 2020 class and the 2021 class.

Inducted into the Legacy Wing of the Hall of Fame for the Class of 2021 was Ethel Johnson. Johnson is the first African American women’s pro wrestler who was active in the ’50s and ’60s and won the NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship with June Byers.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that the footage that WWE used to show Johnson wrestling was not of Johnson. Meltzer noted that the footage WWE used of Sandy Parker, which had been mentioned by some users on Twitter earlier this week.

Parker was active from the ’60s – ’80s and held multiple titles in the U.S. and Japan. It is likely that this was an innocent mistake, and WWE was just trying to show footage from that era.

Not many people watching the Hall of Fame live or after the show made note of the mistake. WWE has not made a statement in regards to using footage of Parker instead of Johnson.