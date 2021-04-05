The betting odds for WrestleMania 37 have been updated on BetOnline with matches from day one and day two of WrestleMania. The odds from before remain slightly intact with the favorites remaining strong.

Currently, the lines have new champions across the board for WrestleMania 37 with the exception of Big E who is a Pick Em at -120. The strongest favorite to win a championship at WrestleMania is Rhea Ripley at -400. This means that you would have to bet $400 to win $100 if Ripley beats Asuka for the RAW Women’s Championship.

Bianca Belair and AJ Styles and Omos are both -300 favorites to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship and the RAW Tag Team Championships, respectively. Drew McIntyre has gone up to a -200 favorite to regain the WWE Championship.

There currently is no clear favorite to win the triple threat match for the WWE Universal Championship. Edge is the current favorite at +115 followed by Roman Reigns who’s odds are at +150 and Daniel Bryan who’s odds are at +200. This would mean that a $100 bet would result in a payout of $115, $150 and $200 respectively.

Bad Bunny is the largest favorite on night one of WrestleMania 37 at -850, and The Miz is the underdog in the match at +450. This would mean that you would need to bet $850 on Bad Bunny to win $100, and you would need to bet $100 on The Miz to win $450 if he were to win.

The largest favorite throughout the two nights of WrestleMania 37 is The Fiend at -950. Randy Orton is the underdog in the match at +500. This would mean that you would need to bet $950 to win $100, and you would need to bet $100 to win $500.

Below is the full betting odds for night one and night two of WrestleMania that will air on April 10 and April 11 on Peacock.

Saturday, Apr 10, 2021

* Bobby Lashley (+150) vs Drew McIntyre (-200)

* Sasha Banks (+200) vs Bianca Belair (-300)

* The New Day (+200) vs AJ Styles & Omos (-300)

* Braun Strowman (-500) vs Shane McMahon (+300)

* Cesaro (-200) vs Seth Rollins (+150)

* Bad Bunny (-850) vs The Miz (+450)

Sunday, Apr 11, 2021

* Roman Reigns (+150) vs Edge (+115) vs Daniel Bryan (+200)

* Asuka (+250) vs Rhea Ripley (-400)

* Big E (-120) vs Apollo Crews (-120)

* Kevin Owens (-250) vs Sami Zayn (+170)

* Randy Orton (-950) vs The Fiend (+500)