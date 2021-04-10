The WrestleMania 37 betting odds have seen some slight movement in action over the past couple of days on BetOnline. There are currently 13 matches confirmed for the card across both nights.

As of right now, only Riddle is favored to retain his United States Championship against Sheamus. Riddle is a -160 favorite to retain his title, and Sheamus is a +120 underdog. This means you would need to bet $160 to win $100 if you are betting on Riddle, and you would need to bet $100 to win $120 if you are betting on Sheamus to win the U.S. Title.

The other change in action has seen Apollo Crews now favored to become the new Intercontinental Champion. Big E is at even odds to retain his title in a Nigerian Drum Fight. This would mean that a $100 bet on Big E would result in a $100 payout. Crews is the favorite at -140 meaning that a $140 bet on Crews would result in a $100 payout.

Other changes in the betting odds have seen favorites gaining more of an edge. This includes Bianca Belair who has become a larger favorite at -400, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks is a +250 underdog. Banks and Belair are expected to main event night one of WrestleMania 37.

Below are the full betting odds for WrestleMania 37. Wrestling Inc. will be providing live coverage for both nights of WrestleMania.

WrestleMania 37 Night One

* WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) (+150) vs. Drew McIntyre (-200)

* SmackDown Women’s Championship: Sasha Banks (c) (+250) vs Bianca Belair (-400)

* RAW Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) (+250) vs AJ Styles & Omos (-400)

* Braun Strowman (-500) vs Shane McMahon (+300)

* Cesaro (-300) vs Seth Rollins (+200)

* Bad Bunny & Damian Priest (-950) vs The Miz & John Morrison (+500)

WrestleMania 37 Night Two

* WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) (+150) vs Edge (+115) vs Daniel Bryan (+200)

* RAW Women’s Championship: Asuka (c) (+250) vs Rhea Ripley (-400)

* Intercontinental Championship: Big E (c) (EVEN) vs Apollo Crews (-140)

* Riddle (c) (-160) vs Sheamus (+120)

* Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode (+200) vs Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio (+200)

* Kevin Owens (-350) vs Sami Zayn (+225)

* Randy Orton (+500) vs The Fiend (-950)