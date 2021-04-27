WWE RAW Superstar Xavier Woods recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and said he’s still looking forward to two more big accomplishments by The New Day.

Woods believes it’s inevitable that Big E will capture the WWE Universal Title. He also reiterated something he’s mentioned in the past, and that’s how he wants to win the next WWE King of the Ring tournament.

“The prophecy has already been told; E’s going to win the title,” Woods said. “I’ll go on to win King of the Ring, and we’ll be three kings. That’s the way New Day actually works. We say things, make the right moves and they happen. Fingers crossed, it all happens.”

Woods also revealed which WWE Hall of Famer has served as his mentor – D-Von Dudley.

“D-Von Dudley has served as a mentor and pointed me in the right direction to do work I enjoy,” Woods said. “It evolved into this creative plain with UpUpDownDown, a blueprint for excitement.”

Woods is set to host a weekly video game competition series this fall from WWE and G4. The G4 network returned several months ago and announced Woods as their first on-air talent or cast member. They are set to officially re-launch this year. While the name of the show has not been announced, Woods called this a dream job.

“This legitimately is a dream job for me,” Woods said. “It shows that if there is stuff in life you want to do, but people say your passions don’t match up, you can say, ‘Nah, forget that.’ Do the things that make you happy. As long as it’s not hurting anyone else, continue on and don’t let other people sway you from the path. And hosting G4, this means the world to me.”

He continued, “An opportunity like this is what I’ve been pushing for, really, throughout my whole career. It feels incredible to have this job in this space, especially with an organization as incredible as G4. I’m tied so emotionally to this from my childhood. It was a safe space where I could nerd out and be myself, and where I found out there were other people like me. It’s cool they’re taking a chance on me. This isn’t me jumping to the next money grab; this is my life. I’m a hardcore gamer, and I have always wanted to mesh wrestling and games together, especially with eSports. This opportunity with G4 is going to give me the ability to do that on such a grand stage in the gaming world. I’m still losing my mind over it, and it feels so surreal. I’m working with such a great crew of people, and this opportunity is a dream come true.”

The show will be a competition series with a number of the most elite gamers in the world. Woods believes his background in pro wrestling has set him up perfectly to host the show.

“My goal is to smash these two worlds together,” Woods said. “There are things eSports can teach wrestling, and wrestling can teach eSports. On the wrestling side, we sell confrontation, good versus evil. I’ve always wanted to infuse that aspect of wrestling into eSports to make it even more entertaining. The goal is to draw more people into video games by emotionally investing them. So we’re going to have content creators go up against each other, and we’ll have some pro wrestling promo aspects to heighten the mood, too.

“I’m teaming up with a titan in G4. I think wrestling fans are going to love the vibe, and it’s the perfect storm for wrestling fans and gamers. There is so much excitement for me to get in front of new people, in hopes that they enjoy it like the people who’ve enjoyed it before them.”

He added, “I’m really excited for the opportunity to host my own show for the first time ever. Wrestling nerds and video game nerds, we’re the same kind of nerds. We just need to all come together and no one can stop us.”