Young Bucks, the AEW World Tag Team Champions, have threatened to delete their Twitter account again if their mentions are filled with “negative or toxic comments.”

They tweeted, “Please refrain from any negative or toxic comments in our mentions tonight. If so, we’ll unfortunately delete our Twitter account again. Thank you. Have a great night.”

Bucks sent out the tweet after turning heel during the final segment of this week’s AEW Dynamite. During the main event of the show, Matt and Nick Jackson turned on their partner Jon Moxley in a Trios match against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Good Brothers. The show ended with the Bucks joining Omega’s faction.

The brothers previously quit Twitter after the last show of AEW in 2019.

See below for their tweet: