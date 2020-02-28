The Young Bucks quit Twitter after the last AEW show of 2019. Their father gave an explanation as to why they left, and Matt Jackson went into detail on Instagram as well. In an interview with Sporting News, The Bucks went into detail on what led to that decision.

"Things like that, the negativity — we've been getting it our whole career, and it's funny that people pointed to that situation," Nick Jackson said. "That was far from the truth because we could care less. I had no clue there is even outrage about the Dark Order punch thing until Brandon Cutler told us at a Christmas party that Twitter was going nuts, and we're like, 'What? Really?'

"To that point, we were just about done with social media. We were done with it anyway. So one morning, Matt and I decided to delete it, and we had been talking about it forever. I was like, 'You know what, since you want to delete it, that means I can delete it.' So we removed it at the same exact time, and we didn't look back."

Nick continued talking about the negativity social media can bring. For Nick, it was the lack of attention he was showing to his kids that brought him to the point of not needing social media in his life if it is affecting his real life.

"That platform helped us get to where we were. But at this point, we didn't need it anymore. We got what we needed out of it. And that that was it. Another reason was, we were spending too much time on it," Nick said. "While we were home, we would be reading things about us good or bad.

"There's one particular moment where it hit me where I was reading stuff about the show, and my kids were playing, and they were like, 'Daddy come play with me.' And I wasn't listening to them. They had to shake me and said, 'Daddy, come play with me.' And then I looked at my phone and was like, 'What am I doing? I'm wasting time on this fake thing that doesn't matter. It doesn't affect my life. I'm taking time doing this instead of playing with my children at home. How selfish of a human being am I to do this?'

"It hit me. I was like, 'You know what, that's it. I'm done with it.' It's been a few months now that I haven't even looked at it. It's really changed my life in that regard."

Matt talked about how being off social media has helped increase the creativity of AEW shows as of late. He talked about how seeing all the comments on social media can linger in a person's mind and stifle creativity.

"I was going to add that it's also helped spark our creativity. I think the shows have been a lot better since we got off because when you read something and whether you're going to believe it or not, it's still in the back of your mind, and maybe subconsciously, you're thinking about it. It started to start changing the way you feel about the shows and your creativity.

"For me, it stifled me. You'd have a great match or great show, and I would read a comment, and I'd be hot rolling my eyes. But then again, like, maybe it did play a factor and certain ways I saw it and perhaps I misjudged it, and I'm like, 'Wait, did we not have a good show?' I thought it was, and then I realized, 'Wait a minute now, like, you're never going to be able to make everybody happy. It's absolutely impossible.'"

Matt also talked about the strain social media can take mentally. He did assure fans that the Young Bucks are still on social media like Instagram and YouTube. Their "Being The Elite" show was first made to make themselves more accessible to fans, and Matt talks about how they still want to be that for fans.

"On the same breath, though, it's also not good mentally to read the extreme good about yourself. It's like this emotional roller-coaster ride, and you put yourself through it. It's just not a healthy thing to sit there and read about yourself.

"We still are on social media. We do have a presence, and I still do have a Twitter account. I'm not controlling it anymore. I still have Instagram, and we still have 'Being The Elite', which, in my eyes, is what truly brought us to the dance. That's where I communicate with my fans the most, and that's where I express myself the most. We're still available to our fans. We're the most accessible wrestlers in the world. We're going to maintain that and be like that forever."

The Young Bucks will face Adam Page and Kenny Omega for the AEW Tag Team Championship this Saturday at AEW Revolution.