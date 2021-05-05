WWE official Adam Pearce took to Twitter on Tuesday to address bizarre requests he’s been receiving on social media.

According to Pearce, a number of fans have been asking him to slap Sonya Deville – in response to Deville usurping his authority on RAW and lifting Charlotte Flair’s suspension.

Pearce said that someone in his position shouldn’t ever resort to violence.

“Happy Tuesday to everybody. Thank you to everyone who has sent tweets and messages. I appreciate the interaction, but no, I have zero interest in slapping Sonya Deville. That’s not how I choose to lead or govern. Certainly someone in my position shouldn’t ever resort to violence. If you’re one of those people suggesting that I should be slapping Sonya or that she should be slapping me, stop.”

Pearce also joked about being told that he looks like a certain porn star.

“Also, I’ve got a number of these messages suggesting that facially I may look like this person. I forget his name… Johnny something… that’s not me. ”

As noted earlier, Pearce was recently promoted to the role of WWE’s Director of Live Events. He is presently an on-screen authority figure on both RAW and SmackDown.

See below to watch the video: