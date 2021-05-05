AEW announced today the opening of its new online global shop. Fans from 224 countries can order from the site to save up to 60 percent on shipping costs and get their items up to twice as fast.

“We now have a world-class online shop to go with our world-class roster, and we’re thrilled to be able to share the hottest AEW merchandise with our fans around the globe,” said Dana Massie, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer of AEW.

AEW has opened distribution warehouses in Toronto, Canada; Tijuana, Mexico; Barcelona, Spain; Riga, Latvia; Amakusa, Japan; Victoria, Australia; and Brisbane, Australia to help get a selection of over 400 different t-shirts out to its customers.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite features the Blood and Guts Match between Inner Circle and The Pinnacle (full card here).