On tonight’s Double or Nothing, AEW announced its next PPV will be All Out on Sunday, September 5.
The show will take place in Chicago, but a venue was not yet confirmed. AEW has previously gone to the Sears Centre Arena for this show.
Below is the promo for the upcoming PPV.
Chicago Land get ready we are coming back, for #AEWAllOut – #LaborDay weekend Sunday, September 5, 2021 pic.twitter.com/yoCddNhn2i
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 31, 2021