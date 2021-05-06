The first hour of AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts was pre-taped, and aired for fans in attendance on the big screen.

As noted, this is AEW’s largest in-person crowd in over a year. Tony Khan appeared on stage before the broadcast began to thank the fans for coming out tonight.

Khan revealed that Blood and Guts would be the first match for the live crowd, while the pre-taped first hour would air on the big screen. It was noted that the live crowd noise would be used during the first hour, despite it being taped. Khan made it clear that refunds were available to fans that wanted to leave before the main event began.

The special edition of Dynamite was originally reported to be a one-match show, but ended up including numerous other contests like Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall, the AEW Tag Team Title #1 Contenders Match, and Kenny Omega and Michael Nakazawa vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston.

