Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw the continued war of words between The Pinnacle and Inner Circle. The Pinnacle – Inner Circle parley is set for next week as the two teams build to a big Blood and Guts match on May 5.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the May 5 episode of Dynamite will be a one-match show with just the Blood and Guts match. There will likely be pre-taped segments throughout the episode, but the episode will be centered around the Blood and Guts match.

WarGames matches are typically long, and with a ten-team format, the match could see a long run time. The last WarGames matches on NXT both lasted over half an hour. The women’s WarGames match went over 35 minutes, and the men’s WarGames match went over 45 minutes. The matches were competed in a four-on-four format.

The Elite was originally supposed to face Inner Circle in a Blood and Guts match, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to that match taking place. There is no word yet on any other details on Blood and Guts.