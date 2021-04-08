Chris Jericho and the rest of the Inner Circle returned on tonight’s AEW Dynamite to talk for the first time since MJF’s exit. A couple weeks back, MJF debuted his new stable: Wardlow, Tully Blanchard, FTR, and Shawn Spears — The Pinnacle.

Last week, Inner Circle got into a brawl with their new rivals, beating them up all around Daily’s Place. On tonight’s show, an angered Jericho said they weren’t going to play around and announced on Wednesday, May 5 there will be a Blood and Guts match against The Pinnacle.

As noted, The Elite was originally supposed to face Inner Circle in a Blood and Guts match, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to that match taking place. No word yet on if the original rules for the bout will still be in play.

Below are highlights from the segment:

"It wasn't to take him under my wing, it was to keep him under my thumb." @IAmJericho has a message for @The_MJF and #Pinnacle as the "NEW" #InnerCircle RETURNS to #AEWDynamite. Watch now LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/7O5yhdTZI1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 8, 2021