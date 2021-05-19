AEW is reportedly receiving several million dollars under the new expanded TV agreement with WarnerMedia.

As we’ve noted, it was announced today that a new AEW Rampage show will premiere on Friday, August 13 at 10pm ET. The one hour show will air in that weekly time slot on TNT, until both Rampage and AEW Dynamite move to TBS in 2022. While the two AEW TV shows are moving to TBS next year, TNT will still air AEW programming in the form of 4 “supercard specials” per year.

Financial terms of the extended agreement have not been revealed as of this writing, but PWInsider reports that word making the rounds is that AEW is receiving in the area of an “eight-figure payday” from WarnerMedia, which would be anywhere between $10 million and just under $100 million.

The news is seen as a positive within AEW. There’s also the feeling that this is a way to increase AEW’s footprint on multiple networks, and additional content to produce.

It was announced in January 2020 that AEW and WarnerMedia had extended their TV deal for Dynamite on TNT through 2023, and agreed on a new series that is now known as Rampage. Sources reported then how that extension was for 4 years and $175 million, or just under $45 million per year. That deal reportedly included an option for TNT to re-sign AEW in 2024, at a significantly increased price.

We noted earlier how AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan touted a “financial upside” to the new agreement, which will give AEW the opportunity to continue to invest and grow. You can click here for that report, along with details on why AEW is moving to TBS. You can click here for comments from AEW and WarnerMedia officials.

Stay tuned for more.