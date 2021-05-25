AEW star Ethan Page took to Twitter on Monday to announce that he and his wife are expecting their second child.
Page tweeted a picture of him, his wife and their daughter with the text “Arriving This Fall” in the backdrop.
He wrote:
It’s a boy!
Oh yeah, I’m having another baby
“All Ego” and his tag team partner, Scorpio Sky, are currently in a feud with Darby Allin and Sting. The two teams will settle their rivalry at the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 30. It will be Sting’s first in-ring match since 2015 when he faced Seth Rollins at WWE’s Night of Champions. Sting had previously teamed up with Allin against Brian Cage & Ricky Starks in a cinematic Street Fight at AEW Revolution in March.
Earlier on Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation, Page defeated Alex Reynolds of Dark Order in a singles match.
See below for Page’s tweet:
My mom just text me REAL mad
“WE are having. Not I’m having”
Whoops. My bad. 😂🤣
Yes. WE! ❤️🥰🤦🏻♂️
— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) May 25, 2021
“It’s a boooooooooy” 🎉 pic.twitter.com/MnkceJtQ2a
— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) May 25, 2021
Got my shoulders warmed up for @Sting on Sunday #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/p3TxBEI7dJ
— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) May 25, 2021