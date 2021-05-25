AEW star Ethan Page took to Twitter on Monday to announce that he and his wife are expecting their second child.

Page tweeted a picture of him, his wife and their daughter with the text “Arriving This Fall” in the backdrop.

He wrote:

It’s a boy! Oh yeah, I’m having another baby

“All Ego” and his tag team partner, Scorpio Sky, are currently in a feud with Darby Allin and Sting. The two teams will settle their rivalry at the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 30. It will be Sting’s first in-ring match since 2015 when he faced Seth Rollins at WWE’s Night of Champions. Sting had previously teamed up with Allin against Brian Cage & Ricky Starks in a cinematic Street Fight at AEW Revolution in March.

Earlier on Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation, Page defeated Alex Reynolds of Dark Order in a singles match.

