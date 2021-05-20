AEW has announced that Austin Gunn, who faced Anthony Ogogo on this week’s AEW Dynamite, sustained injuries during the match and will be out of action for 8-10 weeks.

A few hours after Dynamite went off the air, AEW tweeted:

#AEWDynamite injury update @theaustingunn as a result of injuries sustained in his match up tonight with #TheGuvnor @AnthonyOgogo on #AEWDynamite, will be out of action for the next 8-10 weeks.

The one-sided contest saw Ogogo striking his opponent several times in the gut, which led to Gunn bleeding from his mouth. When the referee tried to stop the match initially, Gunn stopped him and went for a single leg takedown but to no avail. Ogogo eventually hit Gunn with a pop-up punch to the face, and the referee called off the match.

This was only Ogogo’s second televised match in AEW. His last match was against Cole Karter on the Apr. 14 episode of Dynamite. The English boxer-turned-wrestler will face Cody Rhodes at Double or Nothing on May 30.

See below for AEW’s tweet: